 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Salmon producers hope to curb environmental impact by changing how fish are fed

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Nelson
Animals

Salmon producers are hoping to reduce the impact of fish farming on the environment by changing how they feed their fish.

It's part of research being undertaken in Nelson where thousands of king salmon are being carefully monitored by scientists.

Waste from fish farming can damage the surrounding area, starving the seabed of oxygen and killing off life in the most extreme cases.

"If we know the nutritional requirements of the king salmon species, they'll eat less as a result. That's a lesser impact of the environment and a better outcome," said Grant Rosewarne of New Zealand King Salmon.

There's still much to learn about king salmon, with new studies underway at Cawthron Institute's new $8 million finfish research facility, housing 4,000 king salmon to improve their species' breeding, growth and diet.

Even the impact of the weather is being measured. Last summer's warmer sea temperatures were linked to more salmon deaths.

It's part of research in Nelson where thousands of king salmon are being carefully monitored by scientists. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
Nelson
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.
Jami-Lee Ross admitted to mental health care
3
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
4
Legally Blonde star Selma Blair diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
5
Snake a slippery customer as it turns up in vehicle in Te Anau
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56
The tenants say they're getting sick and Land Information NZ isn't living up to government standards.

Whangārei mother-of-five 'unable' to get Government to repair mouldy home

Two-year-old child drowns in residential swimming pool in Hawke's Bay
00:19
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.

Jami-Lee Ross admitted to mental health care
00:21
One person died at the scene and another was injured in the crash on Great South Road in Wiri.

One dies in three-car crash on major South Auckland road