Salmon killed during West Coast burglary replaced in time for Christmas

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Salmon that were killed during a burglary at a West Coast salmon farm have been replaced with help from the Canterbury community.

Overnight on Saturday, December 3, more than 13,000 salmon died at the Paringa Salmon Farm Cafe grounds when the offender(s) shut off the water supply to the salmon rearing tanks, causing the fish to suffocate from a lack of oxygen, police said.

Salmon that were killed during a burglary at a West Coast salmon farm have been replaced with help from the Canterbury community.
Source: 1 NEWS

Haast Police have carried out forensic testing and are still investigating the incident.

Owner Ben Monk said discovering what had happened the morning after the incident was "absolutely devastating" for the family, including his daughters.

"Everyone's had something to do with the upbringing of the little salmon," he said.

"The girls were all in tears and we were all standing there dumbfounded really."

Mr Monk said this week's tanker truck delivery of 14,000 replacement salmon by Fish and Game had saved the family business from profit loss.

"We had no idea what to do to be honest," he said.

Salmon Smolt New Zealand's hatchery near Kaiapoi sourced 8000 of the salmon, which are the same age as the previous fish, while the remainder were donated by North Canterbury Fish and Game's Montrose hatchery in Upper Rakaia.

Fish and Game spokesperson Richard Cosgrove said the donation and transport of the young fish was an easy decision as Mr Monk and his parents had often donated excess salmon for Fish and Game angler initiatives on the West Coast.

