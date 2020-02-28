With sales down 60% during lockdown, Lotto stores to open again at Alert Level 2

Lotto stores across New Zealand will open again from tomorrow while keeping to additional health and safety measures, given the all clear to return at Alert Level 2.

Source: 1 NEWS

Throughout New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown during Level 4, Lotto stores were limited to online sales only, while restrictions relaxed at Level 3 - allowing sales at dairies and convenience stores.

However, remaining Lotto stores - including supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies were declared to remain shut until Level 2.

Lotto New Zealand CEO Chris Lyman says that sales have decreased by 60 per cent while the nation was in lockdown.

Tomorrow's move from Level 3 to 2 will mean that nearly all stores open their doors, with a handful of exceptions.

"We're pleased to be able to open up Lotto NZ counters as we know that many of our customers have missed being able to buy their 'golden tickets' over the last few weeks,"Mr Lyman says.

"We're committed to keeping both retailers and customers safe, while still allowing people to purchase their tickets. We've also added in some extra safety precautions for transactions - so these may take a little bit longer. We ask that people be patient, and be kind."

Stores will also observe physical distancing and increased hygiene practices. Ticket write-up counters will be closed, and Instant Kiwi tickets won't be able to be scratched in stores either.