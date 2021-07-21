Salads, sandwiches and wraps recalled due to possible listeria

Some salads, sandwiches and wraps by LSG Sky Chefs New Zealand are being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria bacteria, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.
Listeria, a bacteria which can make people sick if consumed in food, may be in some products by the brand with use by dates of 19 July (Monday), 21 July (today), 22 July (tomorrow) and 23 July (Friday).
The products affected are:
- Naturezone brand Sweet Chilli Chicken & Asian Slaw Premium Sandwich
- Naturezone brand Chicken Schnitzel Premium Sandwich
- Naturezone brand Chicken Schnitzel Salad Wrap
- Sweet Chilli Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
- Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
- Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Peri Peri Sandwich
- Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
- Wild Bean Café brand Chicken Noodle Salads
- Wild Bean Café brand Raw Vegetable Salads
- Starbucks brand Peri Peri Chicken Pide.
New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services Melinda Sando urged customers to check the products and use by dates. Anyone with products affected should throw it away or return it to their retailer for a full refund.
No one has become ill due to consumption of these products, but Sando warned listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly.
"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear," she added.
"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing diarrhea and flu-like symptoms.
"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."