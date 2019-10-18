TODAY |

Sailing instructor says scale of yesterday's yacht capsize incident unusual

More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
Sailing

The owner of a sailing school says it's very unusual to have three yachts capsize in one regatta.

It happened yesterday afternoon when strong winds replaced calm conditions at the start of a race on Lake Aviemore in North Otago, causing the yachts to overturn.

Police were notified and attended the scene, along with the coastguard and ambulance service.

Seventeen people who were in the water had to wait up to 20 minutes to be rescued, and nine had to be treated for hypothermia.

An experienced Auckland sailing instructor, Penny Whiting, said winds at this time of year could make sailing challenging.

"It sounds horrific - three boats and 17 people in the water, but of course sailing in that particular region, it's really like the wind funnels around the place and it would be quite frisky sailing in spring."

rnz.co.nz

Waitaki River (File picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
Masterpiece found in elderly woman's kitchen sells for $41.8m in France
3
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
4
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
5
Birthday cards from his kids helped All Blacks' Kieran Read move past bitter taste of defeat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18

Determined counsellor using surfing to help young men turn away from drugs, crime

Canterbury gardeners warned over risk of pneumonia-like Legionnaires' disease

Evacuations, historic winds in California fire

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving car in Taranaki