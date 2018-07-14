 

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

Vector outage crews are on standby to respond to any damage in Auckland, as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to slam into the region overnight tonight and tomorrow.

MetService has forecast a low pressure system from the north, bringing heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

Vector Chief Network Officer Andre Botha is warning members of the public to look out for potential hazards caused by the stormy weather.

"Trees coming into contact with lines and cars colliding with power poles in the wet are both possibilities when the worst of the weather reaches Auckland, particularly on the east coast and Waiheke Island," Mr Botha said.

"People should put garden furniture and trampolines away, as well as any loose material around the garden such as tarpaulins, as these all have the potential to be hazardous during the storm."

Vector has also rostered on extra response crews as a precaution.

"During a power outage, please remember that the safety of the public and Vector's contracting field staff is of primary importance at all times.

"And most importantly, please, always treat downed lines as live and stay well clear," Mr Botha said.

Members of the public using medical equipment which relies on electricity should ensure they are prepared for power disruptions, the power lines company said.

If there is an immediate health threat, contact your health provider or call 111.

During the storm, Vector is advising people to:

• Stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times

• Watch out for falling tree branches as these can cause damage to power lines

• Avoid possible damage to electrical appliances (in the unlikely event there is a power surge when the power is restored) by switching off appliances at the wall

• Keep a torch and spare batteries handy and ensure that you have at least one telephone that does not rely on electricity for operation

• Ensure that an alternate fuel is always available for cooking (e.g. gas for BBQ)

