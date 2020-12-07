Safety Warehouse responds to fury over $100k 'cash' drop, accuses MP of fuelling 'race war'

The Safety Warehouse has responded to sharp criticism of its cash drop event in Auckland on Saturday, saying there was no intent to mislead or deceive anyone, and that its staff were assaulted and "mobbed".

The event promised $100,000 in "value" would be dropped on Aotea Square as a way of giving back to the community after a hard year, but attendees found that, along with an undisclosed amount of real cash, the company was also dropping vouchers for discounts.

Many have complained that they took time off work or travelled long distances to reach the event, only to find they came away with vouchers instead of actual cash.

Video from the event show objects being thrown at a Safety Warehouse vehicle trying to leave the square, and people shouting angrily.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez has been among those criticising the event, calling it "dehumanising".

"If you want to give back to the community, you don't do it by throwing money and forcing people to get onto the floor and sift through fake or real cash - you just do it by giving cash straight into the hands of the community," Menendez said.

"I think it was a really dehumanising act."

The Safety Warehouse has responded to the criticism with a lengthy statement posted on its Instagram story.

"The Drop giveaway has been unfairly characterised as an event with fake money - in truth, real funds were given away as anticipated - the vouchers that were also presented at the event were in addition to the cash that was given away," the statement read.

"We never could have expected the inclusion of the vouchers would have created such hostility and a misunderstood narrative."

'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland

The Safety Warehouse said at some point during the event, a person had disconnected the power to their setup, leaving staff unable to communicate with the crowd.

"There was a minority who wished to stay within the venue and when The Safety Warehouse staff wished to leave for some food after working 20 hours straight, were approached, then assaulted and ultimately mobbed by a bunch of thugs," the company said.

"We will be reviewing CCTV cameras and the individuals who assaulted, damaged property and contributed to putting many at risk will be referred to police.

"These individuals did not have to attend, it was free to enter and it was clearly showcased it was a lolly scramble and you may leave with nothing."

The company denied that tickets to the event were sold, saying it was a free event.

"The actions of a few individuals (and various onlookers) was not characteristic of the overall mood of the event.

"A select few ruined the tone of the day for everyone, but they were by no means the norm - just a few people who did not obtain as much value as they had hoped, for whatever reason."

The company said it had undertaken a "risk assessment" before the event, and decided that introducing vouchers along with the cash would "assist with mitigating offensive behaviour between patrons.

"There was no intent to deprive, mislead or embarrass any person of any demographic or race," the company said.

"The Safety Warehouse stands by our marketing and what was issued at the event."

The company noted that first aid was available at the event for anyone who required it.

They also took aim at Menendez, saying "we have seen professionals, professors and politicians speak out - we welcome them to review all facts before they make statements and attempt a narrative of foul.

"These individuals are fueling falsehoods and further, allowing a race war on social media - something we absolutely don't condone.

"We wish for the Green Party MP to stop his attempt of fame and realise his facts are untrue."