Safety issues force closure of popular Wellington fishing wharf

A popular fishing wharf on Wellington Harbour will be closed for good ahead of its demolition after engineers discovered further unsafe piles.

Wellington City waterfront. Source: 1 NEWS

The Point Howard Wharf, near Seaview in Lower Hutt, was closed in January after it was discovered two piles were in poor condition.

An underwater examination found more piles were also in poor condition and it would cost $30,000 to fix them, the Hutt City Council says.

The wharf was already earmarked for removal in the next 12 to 18 months, while three others will be refurbished.

Council staff were acutely aware people liked using the wharf but public safety was the first concern, the council's Bruce Hodgins says.

"We're asking people to stay at least 10 metres away from the wharf and certainly not to swim or paddle kayaks under it."

The Lowry Bay Yacht Club will still have limited access to allow it to continue using it to start competition races.

Removal of the wharf has been complicated by the possibility its piles may have pierced down into the Waiwhetu aquifer, which supplies Wellington with much of its water.