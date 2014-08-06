TODAY |

Safety alerts issued for two Auckland beaches after sharks spotted

Safety alerts have been issued for two beaches north of Auckland, after three sharks were spotted at Waiwera Beach just after 11.30am.

The warnings - published on the SafeSwim website - said swimming was not advised at Waiwera Beach and Wenderholm.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region said there had been no further shark sightings, but advised people to always swim at patrolled beaches.

They said sharks were always present in the ocean. If a person saw one while swimming, they should not panic but leave the water and advise lifeguards on patrol.

Sharks were spotted at some beaches on Auckland's North Shore yesterday, and in the Coromandel earlier this month.

