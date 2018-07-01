'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Outgoing Chief Science Adviser Sir Peter Gluckman says there's no significant ecological or health concerns related to genetically modified organisms.

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann about genetically modified organisms, which continues to be heavily debated.

"It is safe, there are no significant ecological or health concerns associated with the use of advanced genetic technologies," Sir Peter said.



"That does not mean that society automatically will accept them. And what we need is a conversation which we've not had in a long time that, I think, needs to be more constructive and less polarised than in the past."



Over the past nine years, Sir Peter says the public has become more engaged rather than mistrustful of science, partly due to the "public scientists" who have become more prominent in the media, particularly women.



"I think where science communication has moved to realise that it’s not just about pushing facts at people. It’s about explaining the processes of science, how we come to know what we need to know and what we can know," he said.



Back in 2003, thousands marched in protest over the adoption and commercial release of genetically modified organisms into the country.