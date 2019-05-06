TODAY |

'Sad man' jailed for four years over baby's death in Porirua

A Porirua man has been sentenced for the manslaughter of a three-month-old baby two years ago.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

The 24 year old, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty to manslaughter as well as assault charges.

At the Wellington High Court this morning, Justice Cooke sentenced the man to four years and five months behind bars.

The judge said the baby had died after suffering a violent head injury and other fractures on the body.

He said the man had left the house after committing the injuries and only alerted others and emergency services hours later.

The man had written a letter to the judge saying he is "a sad man".

He also said he took full responsibility for the offending and wanted to be a better person.

The man's family sat at the back of the court during the sentencing and left in tears.

