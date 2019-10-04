'It’s a whole new world' – barista realises her dream of becoming truck driver

Working at her job as a barista was the perfect opportunity for Tokoroa woman Summer Thompson to quiz incoming truckies about life behind the wheel.

“I’ve always been curious so I’d try to get as much information as I could from them," she says.

Little did they know, the information she was receiveing was steering her into a new career, as she made the decision to switch to driving trucks herself.



It turns out, it was a good choice, this year Ms Thompson was awarded Young Driver of the Year at the NZ Road Transport Industry Awards.

“It feels good,” she says.

Her boss, Graham Sheldrake, says she picked up the new skill “as quick as anything”.

“It’s not an easy game, it’s pretty intense,” he says. But her progress has been “unbelieveable”.

Ms Thompson says she has to stay sharp behind the wheel.

“You always have to be on mentally, you can’t get in this truck if you’re not,” she says.