'It’s incredible to see' - PM praises businesses innovating under new rules, but says not everyone is up to speed

Jacinda Ardern has reminded New Zealanders why the Level 3 rules are in place and that firmer measures for those breaking them will be taken if necessary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the first 18 hours of Alert Level 3 the Prime Minister said police recorded 104 breaches. There were also 742 complaints made about businesses not abiding by the Level 3 operating rules - most of which related to lack of social distancing.

The Prime Minister said the country has to remain vigilant.

“The rules are ultimately in place for a reason and that reason is to keep us safe but to also move us as quickly as we can into other alert levels.

“This is our waiting room so we need to make sure that we’re vigilant in the way that we treat it.”

She said the vast majority of breaches recorded by police resulted in warnings, but 21 people have now been prosecuted. Seventy-one warnings were issued.

“In addition, 742 complaints of businesses not complying with Level 3 rules were made. Most related though to a lack of social distancing and business operating practices.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said the Ministry of Business, the Ministry for Primary Industries and other agencies will be following up a number of the complaints.

“While our preference is to educate and engage with businesses to ensure they’re operating within the rules, we will not hesitate to take firmer measures if required."

With businesses open for takeaway options, there has been an issue around the country with groups congregating outside of stores without appropriate social distancing.

READ MORE PM says BurgerFuel failed to meet its obligations after social distancing fail on first day of Level 3

Last night a series of images was shared to social media of a crowd outside a BurgerFuel store in Auckland standing closely together. Ms Ardern pointed to the pictures floating around and said the Ministry of Business and the Ministry of Health are involved.

“I’ve been told that MB and health have actively reached out to some of those businesses to make sure that they are working with them on the ground to improve their practices to stop congregations at their place of business.”

Breaches aside, Ms Ardern said early indications show New Zealanders continue to take Level 3 very seriously. She highlighted Kiwi businesses using “good old Kiwi ingenuity” to open up at Level 3 with contactless transactions.

related Palmerston North cafe using toy train for contactless service amid Covid-19 restrictions

“Some of you will have seen coverage of the Auckland coffee shop extending a plank of wood from which to serve up their flat whites at an appropriate distance,” said Ms Ardern.