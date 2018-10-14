 

It’s a good start, but there’s more work to do, says Mental Health Foundation

Maiki Sherman
1 NEWS Political Reporter
1 NEWS
Maiki Sherman
Health

The Mental Health Foundation says there’s room for improvement in the government’s work on mental health. Source: 1 NEWS
Dame Valerie Adams announces second baby, plan for career finale at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simon Plumb
1 NEWS Producer and Reporter
1 NEWS
Simon Plumb

Dame Valerie Adams is pregnant with her second baby.

But the 34-year-old insists the news does not spell the end of her glittering athletics career.

Instead, New Zealand's Olympic queen says she's still on track for her grande finale - a fifth Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

Watch the exclusive interview above

In her only television interview, a delighted Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS she and husband Gabriel Price are expecting their second child in April next year.

"My pooch is a bit out, a little bit now, and I didn't want people to think I was just eating pies and not doing any training," Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS.

"The time is right for us to announce and it is a celebration."

The couple's first baby, Kimoana, turned one this week. Her birth represented victory in her parents' emotional and expensive battle against fertility problems.

The NZ Olympic queen says she plans to be at the 2020 games following the birth of her second child. Source: 1 NEWS

But wanting to add to their family while Dame Valerie is also in the twilight of her shot put career - and her fertility - it's left the couple with a difficult choice to make.

"I don't want to come end of Tokyo, look back and have any regrets. That's what I didn't want to happen because realistically, my fertility situation isn't great and this was my only chance. My timeframe was limited and I knew that. I'm 34 now and basically I'm going to menopause by the time I'm 43," she said.

"The risk of completing our family and training for the Olympics... I don't want that. First and foremost for me was actually giving Kimoana a sibling and completing a family. For us this is it.

"I don't want to be one of those should've, would've, could've. I've got the opportunity now, I need to take it. It's the same with sport, if you've got the opportunity, take it."

Just six months after Kimoana's birth, Dame Valerie was back in the throwing circle where she won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

This time, the double Olympic champion says she will have almost a year-and-a-half to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I think timing-wise it's all working out quite well for us," she said.

"It's more than what I got in Commonwealth Games, so, I'll take that. What I produced this year with a very short time that I had wasn't bad at all.

"It's possible to come out and have a pregnancy, have a baby and create your family but also go back to high-level sport, there's nothing that says you can't do that."

The Olympic legend is targeting the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after announcing she’s pregnant. Source: 1 NEWS
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage

New plans to address the teacher shortage will include an extra $10.5 million in funding and efforts to attract over 850 additional teachers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The Ministry of Education says that 650 extra primary teachers and 200 extra secondary teachers will be needed in 2019 to meet the rising level of demand due to growing numbers of students in schools.

"We know that some schools and parents, particularly in the Auckland area but also in pockets around the country, are concerned that not enough teachers are coming into the system, and we are determined to pull out all the stops to meet next year’s projected shortfall," Mr Hipkins said.

"We're committing an extra $10.5 million, on top of the $29.5 million already announced since late last year, to ramp up teacher recruitment initiatives and increase funding for schools - bringing funding to $40 million this year to fill vacancies."

The new package also includes the introduction of a new grant to encourage schools to employ more teaching graduates.  At present, only 80 per cent of graduates get a teaching job when they finish training.

Chris Hipkins says increasing the employment of newly graduated teachers is important and the grant will support schools to mentor beginning teachers, before they take their own classes.

The overseas recruitment target has also been increased for 2019 from 400 up to 900.

"We're continuing to focus on bringing New Zealand-trained teachers home, while also looking for other teachers from countries with qualifications similar to ours... …and to improve the support available to overseas-trained teachers."

The Plan

- Hire more than 850 additional teachers

- Extra $10.5 million in funding

- Up to 230 grants of $10,000 for schools to get more graduate teachers into classrooms

- Over 6,000 overseas-based teachers targeted in new campaign

- $5 million more available for overseas relocation grants and finder’s fees

- Easier access to up to $3,000 per teacher finder’s fee to help schools offset recruitment costs


Today the Education Minister announced an extra $10.5 million to help stem the current crisis. Source: 1 NEWS
Police say members of the public helped victim in Canterbury homicide as scene examination gets underway

1 NEWS
Police have launched a homicide investigation involving 40 police investigators after a person died in Selwyn, Canterbury yesterday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that a scene examination stretching 3km is underway in Charing Cross and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said in a press conference today that several members of the public had witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team. The witnesses are still being interviewed by police.

"I do thank those members of the public, as you can well imagine [it was] a traumatic event for them," Detective Inspector Parnell said.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell spoke to media in Christchurch Police Station today. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Parnell also confirmed the man who died, 28, was found on the side of the road and a firearm was involved in the incident.

The incident is believed to be gang-linked and the suspect or suspects are still at large, but that they do not pose a risk to the public.

"We have a large team assisted by forensic specialists working on this investigation," Detective Inspector Parnell said.

"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road, which are expected to extend into next week."

Several cars have been seized and are currently under guard while enquiries continue.

"Members of the public can expect to see a high presence of police in the area over the coming week," he said.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident. We continue to follow positive lines of inquiry and are working towards holding those responsible accountable."

Emergency services were called to the scene on Grange Road about 3.30pm yesterday.

Police believe an altercation took place between two men. 

They say a number of people are assisting them.

Police are working alongside the man's family following the incident.

One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
Man dies while swimming at Coromandel beach

A man has died after he was pulled from the water at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4pm.

Police say the man was swimming when he got into difficulty.

He was pulled from the water but died at the scene.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Hot Water Beach Source: 1 NEWS
