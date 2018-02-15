 

'It’s delicious to watch' – Who's your pick, Adams, Collins or Bridges?

TVNZ1's Breakfast team talk National Party leadership battle.
Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting baby with husband Dustin Lance Black

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

03:47
Sylvia and Ivan are living proof that sometimes the best things are worth waiting for.

Lovebirds in their 80s marry following chance supermarket meeting

Trio wanted after woman dragged 'significant distance' by vehicle during Christchurch robbery

01:20
'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

01:52
Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

03:58
'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

03:51
Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

