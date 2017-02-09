 

Where’s the cheapest spot to fill up your car in New Zealand, and what's the most expensive?

Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp viewers from around the country did some detective work to find out.
Cost of Living

02:09
1
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
3
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

00:24
4
A person died after a gas bottle reportedly exploded on board a cruise ship near Dunedin.

'Never heard an explosion like it' - one dead after cruise ship gas bottle explosion

01:36
5
Today CCTV footage of missing man Lance Murphy has emerged.

Man bashed to death in Puhoi was still alive, making gurgling noises when found, witness says

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

02:09
The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.


 
