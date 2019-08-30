With the All Blacks squad named, New Zealand is gearing up for the biggest sporting event of the year - the Rugby World Cup 2019.
Over the seven-week tournament and across 12 cities in Japan, 20 teams will fight their way to the top.
Here are all the details about the key All Blacks, our expert picks, where games will be played and how you can watch them at home.
Five key players to watch (keep scrolling to view)
TVNZ's The Front Row team tell us what to look out for in Japan. Kimberlee Downs, Andrew Saville and Dewi Preece analyse where the biggest challenges to the All Blacks will come from.
Venues
Teams will be spread out across Japan from Sapporo in the north down to Ōita in the south.
Check out where the games will be held (keep scrolling to view all the venue details).
How to watch
All 48 Rugby World Cup 2019 matches will be streamed live and ondemand on Spark Sport.
Twelve of the matches available free-to-air on TVNZ1, with delayed coverage of the four All Blacks pool matches and their quarter-final (presuming they make it!) and live coverage of the semi-finals and the final.
Full info of the matches on TVNZ1: