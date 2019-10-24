Rush hour delays expected after two crashes on motorway heading out of Wellington

TODAY |

Motorists heading out of Wellington on State Highway 1 are being warned to expect long delays after two crashes.

Police say the crash, involving a car and motorcycle, was reported around 4.35pm on SH1 at Kaiwharawhara.

"Early reports indicate the motorcyclist received serious injuries," they say.

According to NZTA the crash is blocking two northbound lanes between Aotea Quay and the Ngauranga Interchange.

Motorist are urged to avoid the area if possible and to expect long delays.

In a separate crash further north on SH1, northbound, near Paikakariki, close to the Beach Road intersection.

Traffic is congested, with motorists being told to expect long delays.

Crash on State Highway 1 northbound, between Aotea Quay and the Ngauranga Interchange, Wellington. Source: NZTA
