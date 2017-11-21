Rush hour delays expected after two crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Delays are expected for the morning commute into work for some Auckland commuters after two crashes on the Southern Motorway.

In the first accident one person is in critical condition after crashing into the medium barrier near Drury.

The crash occurred on the in the northbound lane, just past the Drury off-ramp at around 2.02am this morning.

Two other people were moderately injured and another person received minor injuries. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The second crash at 7am is blocking the right lane of the motorway just after the Papakura off-ramp.