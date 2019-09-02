TODAY |

Rush hour delays after crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

1 NEWS
Three lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are closed this morning after a crash involving a car and a truck, with the truck catching fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash in the southbound lane on the northern side of the bridge about 4.40am.

Two fire crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

In a statement NZTA says two lanes are open but two are blocked and traffic is backing up with delays of 90 minutes expected.

They say it's not yet clear when all lanes will reopen so motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel on State Highway One.

"Consider working from home and use the Western Ring Route to go south. Bus services are also be affected."

The accident happened in a southbound lane. Source: Breakfast
