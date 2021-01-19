Two people dead after car travels wrong way down Wellington motorway, delays expected

Two people have died after a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway early this morning, which saw their car travelling the wrong way.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two others were injured when two cars crashed at around 4.20am today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Police did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

It's believed the two who died were travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the two vehicles collided.

Part of the motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours, with access closed at the Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road on-ramps.

Diversions are in place for northbound traffic while southbound drivers are asked to travel with care, particularly when passing the crash site.