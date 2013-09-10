 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rural GPs want a cut of proposed tourist tax

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Doctors in rural areas are calling for a cut of the revenue raised by the government's proposed tourist tax.

Source: 1 NEWS

The government plans to charge most international visitors up to $35 at the border - although Australia and many Pacific Islands nations will be exempt.

The levy is expected to raise up to $80 million in its first year - which is to be spent on conservation and tourism projects.

But the head of the Rural GP Network, Dalton Kelly, said tourists put a lot of pressure on local health services, and they wanted some of the money too.

"While I understand the importance of car parks and toilets, I think when people are on holiday or on an adventure tour, they're more concerned if something goes wrong with their health, than they would be about where they park their car."

Mr Kelly said during the peak tourist season, rural doctors or nurses were regularly called out on emergencies, leaving local communities with no health support.

The government is seeking feedback on the proposed tax with written submissions due before 15 July.

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

00:58
2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

3
Broncos Jamayne Isaako. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Michael Maguire names seven new players in his first Kiwis league squad

4

Pete Davidson gushes over fiancee Ariana Grande

5
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/ NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)

One dead, 22 injured after shooting at New Jersey festival

01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 