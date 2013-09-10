Rural GPs want a cut of proposed tourist tax

Doctors in rural areas are calling for a cut of the revenue raised by the government's proposed tourist tax.

The government plans to charge most international visitors up to $35 at the border - although Australia and many Pacific Islands nations will be exempt.

The levy is expected to raise up to $80 million in its first year - which is to be spent on conservation and tourism projects.

But the head of the Rural GP Network, Dalton Kelly, said tourists put a lot of pressure on local health services, and they wanted some of the money too.

"While I understand the importance of car parks and toilets, I think when people are on holiday or on an adventure tour, they're more concerned if something goes wrong with their health, than they would be about where they park their car."

Mr Kelly said during the peak tourist season, rural doctors or nurses were regularly called out on emergencies, leaving local communities with no health support.