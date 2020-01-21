Rural Canterbury school appoints new principal after social media campaign



After a nationwide search, and a quirky social media campaign, Duvauchelle School has finally appointed a principal.

Deb Richardson, from Hastings, has taken up the job role, and that of part-time teacher, at the Banks Peninsula School.

Mrs. Richardson found out about the role from a 1 NEWS story in January.

Board of Trustees head Margaret Moir said the rural primary school received 22 requests for more information, which it whittled down to 10 applications.

Of those 10 applicants, some lived as far away as China and Rwanda.

The new principal is looking forward to meeting the children, community, and doing what she loves most.

“It was the children and all they represent that made me want to apply.”

Despite visiting Banks Peninsula before, Mrs Richardson has never been to Duvauchelle, or Akaroa.

The Board of Trustees say they’re “delighted to have someone of [Mrs. Richardson’s] calibre coming to our school”

Duvauchelle isn’t alone in its search for a leader – around one third of all Kiwi primary schools get a new principal each year, but small schools often have a harder time.

Mrs Richardson said rural schools are a precious but undervalued resource for the nation.

New Zealand Educational Institute president Liam Rutherford said “more often than not, in small schools the principal isn’t just a principal. They’re also the teacher and the caretaker.”