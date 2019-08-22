Run up to Easter forecast to be wet, wild and warm with thunderstorms in places

This short week before the Easter weekend is forecast to be wet, wild and warm for most, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland and Auckland, MetService says.

Clouds over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

A cold front forecast to arrive on Friday will bring relief from the warm nights, with the remainder of the long weekend to include more settled weather.

A slow-moving front in a warm and moist northerly flow brings periods of rain to the North Island today, with a severe thunderstorm watch in force for Northland and Auckland, with localised downpours possible until 8:00pm.

Severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for heavy rain in Northland, Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, and Taihape.

According to MetService, it’s mainly fine over the South Island, but the humid airmass means some low cloud persists along the east coast, with showers developing during the afternoon and evening for inland areas.

Tomorrow, a complex low-pressure system deepens in the Tasman Sea before moving over the country on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing another dose of rain and possible thunderstorms to many regions.

Further watches and warnings for heavy rain are expected to be issued through the week.

“Areas to keep an eye on include the northwest of the North Island, central NZ and eastern South Island,” MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

On Friday, a cold front is forecast to move swiftly up the country, bringing another period of rain with strong southwest winds, as well as relief from the humid nights.