TODAY |

Rules tightened around international maritime crew testing following Covid-19 outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

All replacement international maritime crew coming into New Zealand and departing will have to take a Covid-19 test, Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Under the current rules, crew that are flown here are taken straight to the port if their ship leaves that day. Source: 1 NEWS

"This will begin from next week, with any maritime crew in managed isolation for more than 24 hours getting a Covid-19 test," he said. 

"At the same time we will also test maritime crew departing New Zealand, providing end-to-end protection in this area.  

"There is no room for complacency," he said. 

It comes after earlier this month, a Covid-19 positive person - connected to a port worker who tested positive for coronavirus - visited a pub in Auckland’s Greenhithe.

Previously, ship crew arriving in New Zealand were not required to do 14 days in isolation and were tested if they spent at least three days in a managed isolation facility.

The Port of Auckland and Tauranga then enforced a rule for workers of shipping agents to return a negative Covid-19 test and isolate. 

"We are also taking further steps to ensure the Ministry of Health’s infection prevention and control guidelines are being followed consistently," Hipkins said. 


New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man jailed for nearly six years after killing 17-month-old Auckland toddler
2
Covid-stranded mum pleads with NZ border officials to help her reunite with children in Tonga
3
Three taken to hospital after Northland school bus crash involving at least 20 people
4
Returning All Black Ngani Laumape playing for parents, who moved to NZ in search of better life for their kids
5
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman's death at Invercargill home treated as 'unexplained' by police
00:19

Three taken to hospital after Northland school bus crash involving at least 20 people

Two attendees at North Carolina Trump rally test positive for Covid-19

Sweden's Covid-19 infections hit new high, some residents told to avoid public transport