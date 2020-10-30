Rules tightened around international maritime crew testing following Covid-19 outbreak

All replacement international maritime crew coming into New Zealand and departing will have to take a Covid-19 test, Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"This will begin from next week, with any maritime crew in managed isolation for more than 24 hours getting a Covid-19 test," he said.

"At the same time we will also test maritime crew departing New Zealand, providing end-to-end protection in this area.

"There is no room for complacency," he said.

It comes after earlier this month, a Covid-19 positive person - connected to a port worker who tested positive for coronavirus - visited a pub in Auckland’s Greenhithe.

Previously, ship crew arriving in New Zealand were not required to do 14 days in isolation and were tested if they spent at least three days in a managed isolation facility.

The Port of Auckland and Tauranga then enforced a rule for workers of shipping agents to return a negative Covid-19 test and isolate.

"We are also taking further steps to ensure the Ministry of Health’s infection prevention and control guidelines are being followed consistently," Hipkins said.