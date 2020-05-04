TODAY |

'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning delivered a stern message to New Zealanders flouting Alert Level 3 rules after a flurry of prosecutions over the weekend.

Police prosecuted 112 people in one 24 hour over the weekend. Source: Breakfast

In a 24 hour period, police made 112 prosecutions against people breaking restrictions, including people at parties and people congregating on beaches.

"The rules are there for a reason, break them and you'll see action from the police," Ms Ardern told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

"I think it's first important to remember the vast majority of our team of 5 million are sticking with it because we know that even just a little bit of slippage can let the entire side down.

"It's not the majority, but we have had some who haven't been staying the course, but what I do want to reassure the public is that the police are out there enforcing the restrictions, there have been prosecutions, there have been arrests and they will continue to enforce Level 3."

Beachgoers in Christchurch came under the firing line today. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand moved to Alert Level 3 last Monday evening after more than 4 weeks in full lockdown.

The drop in levels means some people are back at work and school, fast food outlets and cafes are open for takeaway orders and some people can extend their bubbles slightly, but larger gatherings are still banned.

"This is ultimately to look after one another though," Ms Ardern said.

"They're not there simply to hold back people's social life for no reason, they're there so we can get back to normal as soon as possible, so that we can get the economy in full force as soon as possible, but I won't jeopardise people's health in order to do that and nor should they."

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield issued a warning about the number of "concerning" Level 3 breaches, saying ultimately it could "slow a move to Level 2".

Police received 1200 reports about parties and mass gatherings last week, with more than half of those over a 24-hour period during weekend.

There were nearly 700 reports just this weekend of parties, with 112 leading to prosecution. 

