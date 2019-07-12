Rules governing teachers' physical contact with students could be loosened

The body that disciplines and registers teachers has recommended changing strict rules limiting teachers' physical contact with children.

The Teaching Council said teachers should be able to intervene earlier than the current threshold, which was when children were at imminent risk of serious harm.

"Currently the legislation limits physical restraint to situations where there is a risk of serious and imminent harm, which has had the effect of deterring teachers from intervening before a situation gets serious," the council said.

"We are proposing to enable teachers to intervene earlier and to consider the emotional and physical harm of all the learners, as expected in the Code."

Education minister Chris Hipkins said he had heard teachers' concerns about the rules and was working on them.