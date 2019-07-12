TODAY |

Rules governing teachers' physical contact with students could be loosened

More From
New Zealand
Education

The body that disciplines and registers teachers has recommended changing strict rules limiting teachers' physical contact with children.

The Teaching Council said teachers should be able to intervene earlier than the current threshold, which was when children were at imminent risk of serious harm.

"Currently the legislation limits physical restraint to situations where there is a risk of serious and imminent harm, which has had the effect of deterring teachers from intervening before a situation gets serious," the council said.

"We are proposing to enable teachers to intervene earlier and to consider the emotional and physical harm of all the learners, as expected in the Code."

Education minister Chris Hipkins said he had heard teachers' concerns about the rules and was working on them.

Teachers and principals have criticised the rules, which were introduced several years ago, as too restrictive and confusing.

rnz.co.nz

Students in a classroom. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Tourist's body found at Tongariro National Park after taking wrong turn on trail
2
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
3
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
4
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
5
American anti-LGBTQI preacher condemns Kiwis after being denied entry to New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:43

Tourist's body found at Tongariro National Park after taking wrong turn on trail

Cyclists hit 50kmh on Auckland path that's shared with walkers
00:29

Man charged with murder of Christchurch dairy farmer named
00:43

Police bullying claims: AOS member 'feared' for his safety during training