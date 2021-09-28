Rules around travelling out of Auckland during Level 3 loosened

The Government is loosening its border rules for people in Auckland who need to leave the city under Alert Level 3 for important reasons like starting a new job.

Under Level 3 rules up until now, people needing to relocate outside of Auckland or travel through the boundary for joint child custody agreements weren't able to do so.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that the longer that Auckland stays in Level 3 the more dire that situations can become for some people needing to move across the boundary.

"After six weeks, people's situations will naturally change and the urgency for many increases," she said.

"In short, people have only been able to delay moving house for so long, starting a new job or continuing their education."

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also announced on Tuesday that they are encouraging workers in Level 3 to get tested for Covid-19 at some point over the next two weeks.

Ardern added that alongside this testing request, the Government has "high levels of confidence" in being able to relax border measures for those needing to move.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, more people will be able to cross the Auckland boundary as long as they are:

Relocating permanently and are moving into a property they have purchased or rented

Starting a new job across the boundary

Travelling to a tertiary education residence

Have shared caregiving arrangements such as joint custody with someone across the border

Are returning home from a Level 3 to Level 2 environment

However, there are additional requirements that people in each category must adhere to in order to be able to cross the border.

Anymore who is leaving Auckland and not returning must return a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours before departure.

People with shared caregiving arrangements will have to have a Covid-19 test within seven days of each time crossing over the border.

Students travelling to tertiary accommodation must contact their accommodation provider beforehand.

All travellers will need to carry proof of why they are travelling and cannot be unwell.

"The flexibility we are able to give here is because Level 3 is currently doing its job," Ardern said.

"There is no wider spread in the Auckland community.

"Our success in getting Delta under control means we can make this move."

Daily Covid-19 case numbers have been settling within the teens and lower, with eight new community cases announced on Tuesday.