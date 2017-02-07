Rugby World Cup-winning former All Black Andy Ellis joins Seven Sharp's ranks

He's a former Crusaders star and outstanding All Black halfback, but Rugby World Cup-winning Kiwi Andy Ellis can now add another gig to his CV.

Ellis, who clocked up 150 Super Rugby games and was part of the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup winning team, was tonight announced as the new member of TVNZ's Seven Sharp team.

Andy Ellis slides in for the opening try of the night against the Jaguares Source: Photosport

He'll be out visiting prominent Kiwis' backyards to see what they're like, hoping to score a beer or a wine there as well.

Among his first guests in the coming months is All Blacks captain Kieran Read.

When Ellis emotionally called time on his rugby career last year, he still had more medals in his sights... as an award-winning landscape architect.

"We've won golds all over the world," he told Seven Sharp.