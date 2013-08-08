Rugby player, a father of five, dies in Waikato club match

A rugby player has died in a club match played in Waikato last night.

Source: Photosport

Referee John Hoyle posted on the Waikato Ruby Facebook page that it was an incredibly sad night at the Leamington Rugby Club game against Marist in the president's grade.

"A player passed away on the field playing the game he loved surrounded by his mates, my saddest moment as a referee blowing full time for a player."

The player is married and has five children.