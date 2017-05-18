'Rugby might not be quite so popular' - the changing face of New Zealand

New Zealand's population is set to explode by nearly a million people in the next 20 years, according to a new report from Statistics New Zealand.

The Statistics NZ Ethnic Population Projection shows all major ethnic groups growing other than those identifying as European.

The Chinese and Indian population is set to double in the 20-year time frame.

Steven Young from the Wellington Chinese Association told 1 NEWS New Zealand is an attractive destination due to having an unusually pure environment, political stability, lack of violence and the welcoming nature of New Zealanders.

According to the projection the broad Asian group is set to increase from 12 to 22 per cent of the population by 2038, while Maori will make up 18 per cent, Pacific Islanders 10 per cent and European 66 per cent.

Of these groups the Europeans are the only one to decrease in number, which Statistics NZ Demographer Kim Dunstan says is due to birth rates being on the decline, coupled with an older population within the demographic.

The changing face of New Zealand has led some to call for a change in the way minorities are represented.

Massey University Sociologist Paul Spoonley said "we could do better in terms of minority ethnic groups being represented in parliament."

He also believes the high number of immigrants may see a change in our values "Perhaps it will impact upon our sports, rugby might not be quite so popular".