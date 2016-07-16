 

Rubbish dumping fine should rise to $1000, says National

National wants councils to be able to throw a bigger book at people dumping rubbish on public property.

Over the past year there have been more than 1500 reports of illegal rubbish dumping in the region.
Source: 1 NEWS

Environment spokesman Scott Simpson is sponsoring a member's bill which will increase the maximum fine for littering from $400 to $1000.

"We think there should be a stronger deterrent to littering so we can help councils and communities keep our streets and environment cleaner," he said.

The owner of Canterbury Waterblasting is sick of people dumping their waste outside her property and wants them to be named and shamed.
Source: Supplied

The move comes after a media report that 30 councils spent $2.4 million on clearing illegally dumped rubbish in 2016.

The cost for all 78 councils would be even higher.

"This is money that could be better spent on things like roads and parks for the community," Mr Simpson said.

Fines were part of a solution but there also needed to be a change in people's attitude, he said.

