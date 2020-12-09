Ruatoria man decides to start his own airline

This year the global airline industry has collapsed, but one man on the East Cape has decided to turn that completely on its head and start his own airline.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mahanga Maru has always dreamed of having an airline named after his small town — Air Ruatoria.

Now that dream could very much become a reality before the year's end.

Maru, who is also the head pilot, is ready to launch his scenic flight business from Ruatoria’s paddock runway.

“The borders are closed, people will be scratching their heads trying to figure out where to go and I reckon the East Coast is a great place to visit. Come meet the locals. Get a sense of the place,” Maru told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Interest in the business venture is already high.

“I've had three pilot applications, which is quite humbling.”