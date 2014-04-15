Ruataniwha land swap wrong: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court says the Department of Conservation was wrong to revoke the conservation status of land in the Hawke's Bay as part of a land swap deal for the Ruataniwha irrigation project.

In a 3-2 decision, the court has upheld a Court of Appeal ruling against Director-General Lou Sanson's decision to revoke the status of 22 hectares of land that would be flooded by the planned dam.

It had been envisioned the 22ha would be swapped for 170ha of farmland next to Ruahine Forest Park.

The case went before the High Court, where it was found to be a legitimate move.