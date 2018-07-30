 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ruapehu bus crash victim was an Auckland intermediate schoolgirl

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A young girl who died following a bus crash on a Mount Ruapehu road on Saturday was a Year 7 student at Glen Eden Intermediate School in West Auckland.

She has been named by the school as Hannah Francis.

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming one life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stewart has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.

"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
3

Meghan Markle's dad invokes Princess Diana in extraordinary attack on his daughter and Royal family

4

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
5

'Healthcare is in crisis' - registered nurse talks staff burnout, safe staffing accord

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New ministry guidelines limit firearms handling in schools

Sick? Don't soldier on at work, stay home - insurer
00:24
The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville.

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds
01:48
During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year.

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Several streets have been cordoned off as the Armed Offenders Squad attend a "family harm" incident in Te Kuiti.

Police say they have been called to a family harm incident at an address in Duke Street Te Kuiti, which took place around 1:45pm today.

Cordons are in place in several streets around Te Kuiti while police and the AOS investigate what initially was reported as a family violence incident.

Police are telling residents to avoid the Duke Street area or stay inside their addresses while they carry out their work.

AOS officer Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:11
Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters has talked up the Government's "impressive record of achievement" while he was Acting Prime Minister over the last six weeks.

Mr Peters stepped into the role after Jacinda Ardern went on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

Speaking at his final post-Cabinet address this afternoon, Mr Peters touted the coalition Government's record under his stewardship.

"The coalition Government has remained stable and fully functional in the last six weeks and our poll information has the governing parties rising further in the polls," Mr Peters said.

"This demonstrates the successful operation of an MMP government and proves that we are a stable and constructive group in government regardless of what some early naysayers may have rather unwisely said."

Mr Peters then rattled off a long list of things that the Government implemented in the last six weeks, including the Families Package and Winter Energy Payments starting and the tabling of the Reserve Bank Policy Bill.

"This is an impressive record of achievement for any government in a six week period," Mr Peters said.

His time as Acting Prime Minister will come to an end on Thursday when he flys to Singapore for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics