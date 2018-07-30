 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts suspends its bus services after crash kills girl

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has suspended its bus services while investigations continue into last Saturday's crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old Auckland girl.

Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus she was on rolled on Ōhakune Mountain Road. 

Eighteen others were injured in the crash which is being investigated by the police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team, Criminal Investigation Branch, and Serious Crash Unit.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says while the investigation continues Mt Ruapehu has elected to outsource its transport and suspend its own transport service. 

Contractors have been engaged to ensure continuity of services to transport visitors to the ski areas during the height of the ski season, he said in a statement this afternoon.

It was revealed on Monday that the Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in the crash previously failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over 14 years since it was imported from Japan in 2004.

Mr Copland said today Ruapehu Alpine Lifts can confirm that the bus involved in the accident had a COF issued just 58 days prior on 31 May, valid until 30 November 2018. 

The COF did not expire on the day of the accident and minimum COF duration means this is an impossibility, he said.

The company has been advised it is standard practice for COFs to be cancelled after accidents of this nature, he said. 

In addition, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts records for this vehicle show no evidence of unusual or decreasing odometer readings, Mr Copland said.

Mr Copland has appealed to passengers on the bus involved in the accident  to make contact.

"Our priority this week has been connecting with everyone on that bus however privacy restrictions have made this a challenge," he said. 

"We would like to ensure that passengers are on the road to recovery, well supported and also keep them updated with the investigation that's underway.

"We have spoken to, and met with, a number of passengers already, but as we were unable to collect passenger details at the scene of the accident, I would greatly appreciate any passengers we haven't already managed to reach contacting us directly."

Mr Copland said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts is unable to comment further on matters relating to the accident due to the police investigation underway.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after taking maternity leave to spend time with baby Neve
3

Blue strawberries seeds auction pulled by Trade Me, leaving grower forlorn
4

John Armstrong's opinion: Lashing of Winston Peters by 'no mates National' is stupid
5

Donald Trump signs agreement allowing some New Zealanders easier access to US visas
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Cancer linked to asbestos exposure was the number one killer.

Harmful substances kill workers at ten times the rate of accidents
01:50
It claims landowners have had no direction on how to prevent the spread of the disease from MPI.

Forest & Bird shuts bush reserves, claims lack of action from MPI in handling of kauri dieback

Hawke's Bay kindy teacher deregistered for holding kids down to make them sleep
Police car generic.

Reports of multiple people injured in crash on SH1 at Tokoroa

Who killed 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson? Police call for toddler's family and others to speak up

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Taupo Police want a toddler's family to speak out, over what they believe happened to 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson.

Baby
Baby Source: istock.com

Comfort was killed by what police say were "deliberately inflicted" head injuries, at a Tirau address last month.

Today police called on "her immediate family and their associates" to come forward, as police seek to build up a picture of Comfort's life before she died.

"Comfort died as a result of head injuries police believe were deliberately inflicted.

"The enquiry team seeks the continued cooperation of family and close associates in bringing those responsible to account," Taupo Area Police said in a statement.

Any new information can be provided to the Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100, or alternatively to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Baby

Who killed 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson? Police call for toddler's family and others to speak up

Keep your raincoat handy as a swirl of clouds comes into the western parts of the country

John Armstrong's opinion: Lashing of Winston Peters by 'no mates National' is stupid

Simon Bridges' 'cool' video, the return of Sir John Key and how National's conference stacked-up

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

'It's tragic' - girl, 14-months-old, killed in dog attack at rural Aussie property

AAP
Topics
World
Accidents
Australia

The family of a 14-month-old girl fatally mauled by a dog in country Victoria had only been in the township for a few months before her death.

The toddler was set upon by the family's German Wirehaired Pointer at a rural property at Neerim Junction, in the Gippsland region, early this morning.

The little girl died at the scene despite treatment by paramedics.

Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Joe Gauci said the dog had been seized by the local council, and the family had consented for it to be destroyed.

Counselling services for the community had been set up at the local hall, he said.

"When it's a young child, I think it's even harder for the community to take," he told reporters.

"It's tragic. It's a new family that's moved into our local area, and I don't know how you put words to it. It's just a tragic event that's happened. And we'll just work through it."

Chief executive officer of the shire, Alison Leighton, said the girl's death would "shake" the community.

"Neerim Junction ... is a tight-knit community and we certainly want to make sure that they feel council's support in a tragedy such as this," Ms Leighton said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the attack and will prepare a report for the coroner.

German Wirehaired Pointer (file picture).
German Wirehaired Pointer (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Accidents
Australia