TODAY |

Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill signed into law at Maungapōhatu marae

Source: 

The Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill has been signed into law at Maungapōhatu marae, clearing the name of the Tūhoe prophet more than a century after his arrest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He was pardoned at his Bay of Plenty settlement. Source: 1 NEWS

The bill acknowledges the lasting damage done by the police invasion of Maungapōhatu in 1916, and provides for a Crown apology and a statutory pardon restoring Kēnana's character, mana and reputation.

More than 200 people - including Māori King Tūheitia - gathered at the marae today to witness the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, sign the bill into law.

It's the first time the signing of an apology bill has taken place at the site of the wrongdoing.

Kēnana is the sixth person in New Zealand to receive a statutory pardon.

Descendants of the Tūhoe prophet have said the apology will finally give them some closure and see and end to their ancestors' pain.

The final reading of the pardon bill took place in Parliament on Wednesday.

The pardon bill includes an apology, a declaration to restore Rua Kenana's mana, and a Crown acknowledgement of the lasting pain it caused.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
2
Watch: Two massive cruise ships collide in the Caribbean
3
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
4
Person dies after being struck by car in Southland
5
Kiwi sailor Josh Junior makes history at Finn Class World Championship in Melbourne
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after crash between car and motorcycle in Auckland

Southland Police take major stride to combating organised crime with operation before festive season
04:56

Wellington City Council lifts breastfeeding ban in pools enforced earlier this year

Police investigating 'unexplained death' at Upper Hutt address