RSV explained: What parents, caregivers need to be aware of

With RSV rates across New Zealand soaring, basic hygiene measures are vital for keeping it at bay, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) says.

Unwell baby, file. Source: istock.com

Hospitals across the country are struggling with high numbers of babies and young children seriously ill with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and schools and kindergartens are reporting record numbers of children off sick.

With Covid lockdowns keeping many illnesses at a minimum last year, children may now be being exposed to RSV for the first time.

“A 2020 study led by Dr Adrian Trenholme (a member of ARFNZ’s Scientific Advisory Board) and Dr Webb at Kidz First Hospital in South Auckland showed the dramatic effect that Covid-19 health interventions had on levels of respiratory disease in infants,” the foundation said in a statement yesterday.

“Last year, the usual winter peak of RSV hospitalisations didn’t occur. Now that we have travel bubbles in place, children who were not exposed to the virus last year and did not develop immunity are more vulnerable, as they are being exposed to RSV for the first time.”

Doctor urges parents to manage mild RSV in kids as hospitals face high demand

Symptoms of RSV can include:

Runny nose

Fever

Cough

Short periods without breathing (apnea)

Trouble eating, drinking, or swallowing

Wheezing

Flaring of the nostrils or straining of the chest or stomach while breathing

Breathing faster than usual, or trouble breathing

Turning blue around the lips and fingertips

If your child is struggling for breath it is vital to seek medical assistance immediately," says ARFNZ Medical Director Dr James Fingleton.

"If their symptoms are more like a common cold, keep them at home, make sure they stay hydrated, and manage pain and fever with paracetamol as appropriate.

"There is no vaccine against RSV, and no specific treatment, so the most important thing is for us to prevent the spread as far as possible. As well as staying home when sick, it’s important for all of us to be washing our hands thoroughly, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces."

“RSV is a common virus, and in many cases the symptoms are like cold symptoms and can be treated at home.

“However, it is also the most common cause of hospitalisation for lower respiratory tract infections in under-two-year-olds and can cause serious illness such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

“Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill from RSV are premature babies, and young children with congenital heart or lung diseases or compromised immune systems. Older adults can also be vulnerable.”

Bloomfield concerned by RSV cases in children as two DHBs change visitor policies

It’s not new

Fingleton, who is also the Clinical Leader for Respiratory Medicine at Wellington Hospital says RSV is not a new virus.

“We’ve known about RSV for years - it has an annual spike in winter and is the number one cause of bronchiolitis.

He says RSV “completely went away last year" but this year it is presenting significantly.

"We could just be seeing an early spike but we are getting the impression it’s going to quite a big year,” he says.

Fingleton says because public health measures were so high last year, “fewer people could have natural immunity”.

“All babies get antibodies via the placenta that protect them in the first few months of life, so if the mother hasn’t been exposed she will likely be producing less antibodies.”

But, he says,"we can only theorise that people are more vulnerable this year".

2021 Flu not as severe

Fingleton says influenza is beginning to present but not as much as RSV.

“We are starting to see cases of flu, clinically we are seeing a bit but it’s not causing the same concern as RSV is,” adding “the flu strain will be slightly different this year”.

Mum tells of RSV leaving her prem baby struggling to breathe and turning blue

What should parents and caregivers do if they are concerned?

Fingleton says babies going “floppy and blue are late signs” the virus has taken over.

“For small children, if they are not feeding well or not passing urine well, not settling, agitated, passing a dry nappy - those are things that might seek a GP review.

“If the child is distressed are unresponsive then it’s a 111 call,” he said.

“It’s a difficult judgement call because you can’t give absolute criterion.

“Because symptoms are basically a cold that progresses, you can’t give criterion that is going to be right in every person.”

Fingleton suggests parents and caregivers and those at risk use their best judgement to decide when to see a GP.

At most risk: