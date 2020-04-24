RSA's Tauranga branch providing beds for support services as it struggles to survive

While the postponement of the annual Poppy Day fundraiser and the closure of restaurants could leave RSA clubs struggling to survive, one branch has been given a lifeline - and a chance to help the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Old soldier and RSA president Fred Milligan has been decorated for his service and while he fought in the Malayan Emergency, Covid-19 could be his biggest battle yet.

"It was devastating for us when the announcement was made and we went into lockdown and that just shut the whole place down,” Mr Milligan said.

He has grave fears for RSAs around the country, saying many would be in "very serious strife now".

As it faced financial disaster, the Tauranga RSA was approached by Te Tuinga Whānau Support Services, who were in need of beds for the 100 families on its books.

"We ran out of places last Thursday night. We rescued a mother and her three children. We had to get her out real quick ... we had nowhere else to go," chief executive Tommy Wilson said.

The Trust is now leasing rooms at the Greerton Motor Inn, owned by the RSA. Of the 22 rooms available at the inn, half of them are already in use.

The partnership will protect jobs, as well as families from addiction and violence.

"It's what we're calling bubble warfare. so it's a triumph for what you can do in these troubled times,” Mr Wilson said.

Families will stay at the inn for 12 weeks.

GP and addiction specialist Tony Farrell said the model works.



"So this place works as a hub to get people into healthy food, domestic or family harm problems can be looked at, mental health issues and addiction issues," GP Tony Farrell said.

