RSA President encourages Kiwis of all ages to mark Anzac Day in lockdown

Dawn ceremonies across the country will not take place tomorrow on Anzac Day, but the Returned Services Association is encouraging people to mark it in a different way.

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, RSA National President BJ Clark said a special radio broadcast is planned that everyone can tune into as they head to their doors or front gates at 6am.

"Stand At Dawn is where you go to the end of your driveway and stand at your gate and take time to remember those that served," Mr Clark said.

"At 6am, National Radio will play The Last Post, then the Ode of Remembrance will be recited in Te Reo and English, then Reveille will sound, then the honourable Ron Mark will give a short speech.

"It's not just about those that lost their lives at war, it's also about those came back who were mentally and physically injured, and it's also about those who are still serving today.

"We're hoping that not only will mum and dad go down to the gate, they'll take their children as well, because their children carry the mantle forward of remembrance."