RSA president on the brink of tears as Anzac Day services and Poppy Day Appeal cancelled

All Anzac Day services around the country have been cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in New Zealand.

For the first time all public commemoration events have been cancelled in an attempt to prevent risking spreading the virus.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) today announced cancellations as well as the postponement of the national poppy appeal.

"To ensure the health and safety of all New Zealanders it is the right sacrifice to make at this critical time," RNZRSA National President BJ Clark told media today.

For Mr Clark, the unprecedented announcement left him feeling "absolutely gutted".

He says a lot of veterans will no longer be able to join together in order to remember comrades who have died and without the national poppy appeal, the RSA will be severely financially disadvantaged.

The RSA was struggling to support veterans even before the decision to postpone the appeal, according to Mr Clark.

"Even with our current collection, we are struggling to support our veterans... this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do ."

Mr Clark says the decision to postpone the Poppy Day Appeal is to prevent exposing volunteers and collectors to the virus.

He says the RSA believe asking for donations on a large scale while the country faces financial uncertainty is "inappropriate" at this time.

"The RNZRSA understands that there will be impending financial hardships and concerns for many of our fellow New Zealanders. As such we think that asking for donations on a large scale is inappropriate at this time."

He says the decision was also influenced by not wanting to risk the health of older veterans who are considered more vulnerable to Covid-19.

"Now is a time to look after our whānau and family and to fight the invisible enemy which has declared war on our way of life."

The move comes after the Government earlier this week banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

Yesterday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this year's Anzac national service at Gallipoli in Turkey had been called off due to Covid-19.

It's the biggest overseas commemoration on April 25, held at Chunuk Bar jointly with Australia.