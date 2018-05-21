'Royals absolutely have a standing invitation' - Jacinda Ardern all smiles on Harry and Meghan's rumoured NZ visit

The Prime Minister has this morning declared New Zealand's borders open to the Royal Family "at their lesiure", but couldn't confirm Harry and Meghan were headed our way in October.

Jacinda Ardern clarified she had heard nothing official about the rumoured trip newly married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make to New Zealand at the end of this year.

"As I've said many times before, the Royal family have a long standing invitation to come and visit New Zealand at their leisure, and that goes obviously for the new married couple as well," the PM said.

"No confirmation of a trip to New Zealand, but the royals absolutely have a standing invitation to come to New Zealand."

The comments come after the Daily Mail this morning reported Harry and Meghan were planing an extensive trip Down Under as part of their first international tour as a Royal couple later this year.