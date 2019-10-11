TODAY |

Royal Waitangi visit viewed as 'circuit-breaking' moment in treaty relations between Crown and Māori

AAP
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Royalty
Māori Issues
UK and Europe

The head of New Zealand's Māori Council believes Prince Charles' ascension to the British throne could spark breakthroughs in indigenous health and rights.

And if so, the turning point could be today, when the Prince of Wales joins the Duchess of Cornwall in a landmark visit to Waitangi, the site where New Zealand's foundational document was signed.

Not since Charles' last trip 25 years ago has a member of the British Royal family visited the Bay of Islands, where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed by the Crown and Māori chiefs in 1840.

While Queen Elizabeth II has ceded her power to exercise the Treaty to the New Zealand government, Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki is imagining the possibility of a break with tradition under her son.

"When it comes to the presence of Camilla and Charles in New Zealand, actually this could be the ability for us to have a circuit-breaking moment," he told AAP.

"The (Treaty) relationship isn't with the government of the day, necessarily, but the institution we signed with all those years ago, with the Crown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It will include the first trip to Waitangi by a member of the royal family in a quarter of a century. Source: 1 NEWS

"(Charles) will be a completely different monarch. He has a different style.

"He's been seen as somebody where he's more likely to have his voice heard. Like on climate change and environment issues.

"Look at his son's (Prince Harry) advocacy over mental health.

"We could have a different style of relationship, directly with the Monarch, than Māori have had, with monarchs going back to Queen Victoria, and I think that could be a good thing."

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Māori Affairs reporter Yvonne Tahana has this report. Source: 1 NEWS

Queen Elizabeth is the world's longest-reigning monarch and has made a practice of not publicly interfering in politics.

For Charles, who will become King upon the 93-year-old's death, to change tack on that approach would be extraordinary.

Tukaki points to an unfortunate set of figures to make the argument for Crown intervention.

"We have the highest incarceration rates per head of population in the country," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The royal pair appeared relaxed and interested in the City of Sails. Source: 1 NEWS

"We now have the highest suicide rate per head of population anywhere in the OECD.

"Our children are more likely to be taken into state care. We're more likely to be pulled over by the cops in brown postcodes.

"So is the system of government that was set up through at the time through the Treaty ... really fit for purpose?"

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair will be hosted by Ngāpuhi, the nation’s largest iwi. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Royalty
Māori Issues
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Jacinda Ardern and Stephen Colbert sing Bohemian Rhapsody together after PM picks him up from airport
2
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
3
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
4
Ardern should focus on NZ First allegations instead of ‘hanging out with Colbert’ - Simon Bridges
5
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Government's $5.5b Families Package on track to lift 74,000 children out of poverty - report
02:14

Notorious cannabis club The Daktory reopens in Wellington
00:22

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after nine years
04:00

Check out Great Barrier Island's boutique gin business