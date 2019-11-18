TODAY |

Royal fans have chance to meet Prince Charles, Camilla on Auckland's waterfront

Royal fans will get a chance to see The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a public walk at the Viaduct Harbour this afternoon.

Anyone keen to get a closer look at the couple are invited to make their way to the Viaduct area on the city's downtown waterfront from 1pm.

The walk will be across the Wynyard Crossing, a bridge linking the Viaduct Harbour to the Wynyard Quarter, where the public will be able to gather.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also meet Emirates Team New Zealand as they continue preparations for the America’s Cup yacht race being hosted in Auckland in 2021.

The pair touched down in Auckland on Sunday for a week-long tour of New Zealand, nearly fives years after their last visit.

Source: 1 NEWS
