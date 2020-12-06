Royal Commission report shows 'institutional prejudice and unconscious bias' in Govt agencies - Al Noor Imam

Imam Gamal Fouda, a survivor of last year's Christchurch terrorist attack, says the Royal Commission report into the shootings shows "that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in government agencies".

Gamal Fouda Imam of Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque Source: 1 NEWS

A report released this afternoon shows particular government agencies failed to protect Christchurch’s Muslim communities.

On March 15, last year, 51 Muslims, including children, were killed by a lone gunman while they prayed at two Christchurch mosques.

Read more Christchurch terrorist attack: Anti-terrorism and hate speech laws to be strengthened, PM, police and SIS apologise

Brenton Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge following the hateful shootings at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre.

Tarrant, an Australian national, will spend the rest of his life in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A large chunk of the Royal Commission report will be kept secret for 30 years, however, an 800-page document released today revealed the New Zealand Police failed to process the gunman’s firearms licence appropriately.

As well, it revealed New Zealand’s intelligence services placed inappropriate scrutiny on the threat posed by ‘Islamic’ extremists and failed to investigate the threat posed by the Far Right, including the terrorist who killed 51 people in Masjid An-nur and the Linwood Islamic Centre.

In a statement today, Fouda said the findings were alarming.

"Before the terror attack, I had reported suspicious people around the Deans Avenue mosque but was disappointed by the lack of action taken by police," he said.

"The report shows that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in government agencies and that needs to change."

Your playlist will load after this ad

That bias had led to a lack of trust between the Muslim community in New Zealand and particular government agencies, including the police.

"This Royal Commission report highlights some of the strain on that trust and the importance of investing in building and protecting public trust for national security," Fouda said.

"This will take time and a collaborative approach where we learn from each other and share the strengths we all bring.

"It is time for unity. No community should ever have to go through the trauma and pain that we have. This report must lead to change. We have 800 pages of words – we now need to see them translated into powerful action.

"We owe this to those that lost their lives on March 15, 2019, and we owe this to the generations that will follow."

Spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Canterbury Abdigani Ali says the prejudice reflected in the report also affects other minorities.

"It’s time for change and the time is ripe to make those changes. We have one of the most diverse parliaments in the world and all sorts of groups are waking up to outdated ideology that has disadvantaged different parts of New Zealand’s community for a very long time."