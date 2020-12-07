Royal Commission report into Christchurch terrorist attack to be released today

The findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attacks will be released at 2pm today, but large chunks of the findings are expected to be kept secret for decades.

Flowers laid outside Al Noor mosque. Source: Getty

The 800-page report includes evidence and submissions by current and former ministers, but much of the report is likely to be redacted and suppressed for 30 years.

On March 15 last year, 51 people, including children, were killed by a lone gunman at two Christchurch mosques. Many more were injured.

Brenton Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge following the hateful shootings at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre at his sentencing in August.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tarrant will serve the rest of his life in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have said there are no plans to deport the shooter, an Australian national, back to Australia.

However, Ardern has announced a minister will be appointed to implement the report's recommendations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday, she said she found reading the Royal Commission report tough.

"If I found it tough, I can only imagine how distressing [the Muslim community] will find it.

"That's why we owe it to the community — they're not going through this for nothing."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern said in regards to the attack, they wanted to ensure that if there were any failings by Government agencies or any preventative action that could have been taken, that that had been identified and learned from.

She said the Government would release initial responses, with some recommendations by the Royal Commission that would take time to implement and some they would move quickly on.