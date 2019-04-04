TODAY |

Royal Commission members travel to UK, Norway to learn from terrorist attacks there

Members of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque attacks travelled to UK and Norway to learn lessons from how those countries responded to significant terrorist attacks on their soil.

Commission chair Sir William Young and member Jacqui Caine travelled spoke with experts in the UK, which has dealt with a number of terrorist attacks in the past 15 years, and Norway.

The Scandinavian nation experienced the fifth deadliest terrestrial terrorist attack in the history of Western Europe in 2011 when Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in an attack in Oslo.

“We’re following a range of leads and seeking out the experiences of international experts as we grapple with the questions raised by the events of 15 March and how we help prevent such attacks in the future,” said Sir William.

“We are of course also seeking out experts and views from communities across New Zealand as we gather the information and evidence we need to support the inquiry.”

The pair met with four Norwegian officials and as many as 13 British officials.

“This was a valuable opportunity to hear about international best-practice and gain insight in the lessons already learned by other countries that have experienced significant terrorist attacks,” said Ms Caine.

Further updates on other meetings, including with the Muslim Community Reference Group, can be expected in the coming weeks.

