Royal Commission into abuse in care given five month extension, scope narrowed

The Royal Commission into historical abuse has been given a five month extension to complete its final report and had its scope narrowed.

Jan Tinetti Source: Parliament TV

The inquiry asked last year for an extra two and a half years to complete the report, after it was expanded in late 2018 to also include children abused in faith-based institutions.

That would have taken the completion date out to 2025 - instead of the expected 2023.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said the Government wanted "to make sure the Commission delivers its final report in 2023".

"I am conscious that survivors have been waiting a long time for their stories to be heard, and a report of this nature to be completed," she said.

"Many survivors are also elderly or are in ill health. Extending the timeframe further increases the risk that some survivors may not be here when the Royal Commission completes its work - and that is not acceptable to this Government."

The final report is to be delivered in June 2023, and the due date for its redress report for survivors is being pulled forward to October this year, "so Government can move more quickly to make improvements", Tinetti said.

The scope was narrowed by Tinetti to remove a requirement to investigate present-day care policy settings.

It comes after it was revealed by RNZ this morning that the budget for the inquiry increased by 80 per cent this financial year, using its $56 million budget that was supposed to last for two years.