Royal Commission: Calls for commissioner Paul Gibson to step down

By Katie Scotcher for rnz.co.nz

The commissioner embroiled in the latest scandal at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care says he won't be stepping down.

Paul Gibson is responsible for the group of sexual abuse survivors who advise the Royal Commission as it investigates historical abuse of children in state and church care.

Yesterday it was revealed that a partner of one of the advisory group members is a convicted child sex offender and has attended gatherings alongside members of the group.

The minister responsible for the Royal Commission, Tracey Martin, has been taking legal advice and will meet commissioners today.

In May, the inquiry's 20-member Survivor Advisory Group was set up to represent victims of abuse.

The commission knew at the time the partner of one of those members had previous convictions. The man often drove her to meetings and sometimes stayed to support her.

Mr Gibson said it wasn't until late last month that the man revealed in a meeting between the group's manager, the member and her partner what he had been convicted of.

"At the meeting with this Survivor Advisory Group member ... the due diligence process looked at asking questions of her partner who was in attendance.

"Through that process he disclosed the nature of his convictions and he said 'this is the first time anyone from the commission has asked about them' and he was, to some extent, relieved to share them."

Other members of the advisory group found out through the media.

Group member Kath Coster was horrified when she heard the news.

"Not the sort of thing I would have expected, being a state care survivor and being subjected to paedophiles through state care, to be involved on an advisory panel to help make changes, to find out that we've had a paedophile amongst us.

"To think that I put myself in a motel room with him, now knowing he's a paedophile, it's quite sickening."

Another member, Tyrone Marks, wants resignations.

"I'm talking senior management, chief executive level ... I think Paul Gibson should go as well."

Jane Stevens, who is also part of the group, backs that call.

"If our leadership can't get their act together, then they seriously need to look at whether we need a change of leadership."

Mr Gibson said he had no plans to step down from his role.

"I'm confident in the processes going forward. Yes, mistakes have been made and I acknowledge that."

Ms Martin said her confidence was deeply shaken and she was taking urgent legal advice about her options.

She is meeting the commissioners today to demand an explanation.

"I want to hear from them in the first person seeing as they've offered to make themselves, you know, to meet with me.

"But that doesn't mean that I will then be taking next steps. The law sets a very high threshold for the Governor-General to take any action, so I can't say what my next steps will be until I meet with the commission."

The Survivors' Advisory Group had been scheduled to meet today, but Mr Gibson said that was no longer happening.