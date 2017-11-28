Roxburgh residents still without tap water, preparing for more downpours

The Central Otago town of Roxburgh has been spared further damage as thunderstorms continue to rumble in the region.

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours and flooding.

They've been sandbagging with the mud brought down by Sunday's flood in case another deluge hits today.

Roxburgh was a relative ghost town today, aside from contractors working to clear the debris-filled creeks around the settlement.

"We're in a battle against time to try and clear the culverts and other obstructions that stop water flow off the hill," said Tim Cadogan, Central Otago District Mayor.

While the water system is still out, emergency responders are making sure people have plenty to drink.

Tap water is expected to be off-line until at least tomorrow and the sewerage network is also unusable. At the local resthome, a portaloo is onsite.

The main road at either end of Roxburgh is still blocked while repairs continue.

"The latest from the district council is that the main highway in and out of the town won't be repaired til Thursday at the earliest," Mr Cadogan said.

"Now a big factor in that is more heavy rain. There's been rain falling in the hills above town but in the last few minutes it appears to be being pushed away from Roxburgh.

"If the clouds could stay away and not put it to the test that would be really good, but we're still a bit fifty-fifty," he said.