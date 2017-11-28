 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Roxburgh residents still without tap water, preparing for more downpours

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Central Otago town of Roxburgh has been spared further damage as thunderstorms continue to rumble in the region. 

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.
Source: 1 NEWS

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours and flooding.

They've been sandbagging with the mud brought down by Sunday's flood in case another deluge hits today.

Roxburgh was a relative ghost town today, aside from contractors working to clear the debris-filled creeks around the settlement.

"We're in a battle against time to try and clear the culverts and other obstructions that stop water flow off the hill," said Tim Cadogan, Central Otago District Mayor. 

While the water system is still out, emergency responders are making sure people have plenty to drink.

Tap water is expected to be off-line until at least tomorrow and the sewerage network is also unusable. At the local resthome, a portaloo is onsite.

The main road at either end of Roxburgh is still blocked while repairs continue.

"The latest from the district council is that the main highway in and out of the town won't be repaired til Thursday at the earliest," Mr Cadogan said.

"Now a big factor in that is more heavy rain. There's been rain falling in the hills above town but in the last few minutes it appears to be being pushed away from Roxburgh.

"If the clouds could stay away and not put it to the test that would be really good, but we're still a bit fifty-fifty," he said.

All eyes are on the skies around Roxburgh with every shower putting locals on alert.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

00:17
A dumping on Sunday caused widespread damage yesterday in Roxburgh, with dozens of homes swamped by mud.

Heavy rain predicted to hit flood-hit Roxburgh in Central Otago
00:22
Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.

Watch: Roxburgh road inundated with muddy water and silt after Otago deluge
02:23
Flash flooding has caused widespread disruption in the Central Otago town.

Roxburgh residents face days without water after freak storm

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:51
5
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:42
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 